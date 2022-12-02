The Callisto Protocol Comparison Video Highlights Problematic PC Performance But an Overall Good Console Experience

The first The Callisto Protocol comparison videos have been released, comparing the game's visuals and performance on the different platforms.

As covered earlier today, the game's performance is quite a mess with the survival-horror game stuttering due to various causes. So how does the game perform on consoles? YouTube tech channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' put the game to the test on all platforms except the original Xbox One and also highlighted the game's problematic state on PC. On consoles, it appears to be a different story on consoles with the title providing an overall good experience. Interestingly enough, at the time of writing, there are no ray-traced reflections on Xbox Series X, but a bug likely causes this in the game's Quality Mode as they are present on PS5.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version doesn't benefit from ray-tracing and there seem to be seem clipping and global illumination issues on Microsoft's entry next-gen console. Luckily, even on last-gen consoles, the game is visually impressive. You can check out the new comparison videos down below. One video compares the different PlayStation consoles to each other, while the other video offers a PC vs PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S comparison.

PS4: 1080p/30fps with dynamic temporal reconstruction

PS4 Pro: 1440p/30fps with dynamic temporal reconstruction

PS5:

- Quality Mode: 2160p/30fps + Ray-Tracing with dynamic temporal reconstruction

- Performance Mode: 2160p/60fps with dynamic temporal reconstruction

Xbox Series S: 1440p/30fps with dynamic temporal reconstruction

Xbox Series X:

- Quality Mode: 2160p/30fps + Ray-Tracing with dynamic temporal reconstruction

- Performance Mode: 2160p/60fps with dynamic temporal reconstruction

The Callisto Protocol is available globally now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Here's what we wrote about the Dead Space-inspired title in our review:

While an incredible looker in screenshots and death scenes, The Callisto Protocol suffers from a lack of intriguing content that makes the twelve-plus hour journey through Black Iron Prison worth two, even perhaps one single playthrough. Crafting and skill trees are both minimal in nature (with both costing a heavy amount of credits where players might only be able to fully upgrade two or three weapons in the full playthrough) while melee combat and combat encounters as a whole feel largely scripted. The horror elements stand out as reason alone to play Striking Distance's debut horror game, but you might want to find yourself getting thrown back into Black Iron Prison rather than see the journey through to the end.