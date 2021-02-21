The AYA Neo Handheld Console Can Run Crysis Remasted And Cyberpunk 2077 With AMD’s Ryzen 5 4500U CPU

Handheld consoles are not synonymous with power, but the AYA Neo is looking to change that. Its been in development for quite some time and features an AMD Ryzen CPU based on the 'Renoir' Architecture. It features the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU with Radeon 6 Vega Graphics.

Crysis Remasted And Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run Well On The AYA Neo

The AYA Neo is a powerful handheld console featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU. The processor features 6 cores, 6 threads (this CPU has no SMT), and is based on the Zen 2 Architecture. The graphics are integrated with Radeon 6 Vega graphics with only 6 Compute Units (384 Streaming Processors). The AYA Neo also has 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD inside. The display is a 1280×800 IPS display and all of this is powered by a 47wH battery that provides up to 6 hours of use, but heavy gaming quick slashes that by 67% down to around 2 hours.

AMD Instinct MI200 CDNA 2 GPU Powered Accelerator Reportedly Launching In 2021, Could Feature MCM Architecture







Even though some of the graphical components may seem a little underwhelming, they actually do the job quite well. Even with the low core count, it's enough to run various emulators and even games with SoC power locked to 5W. On most games with low to medium settings at 1280×800 resolution, you have a solid playing experience with respectable framerates. On all games tested in reviews below, the Neo was able to achieve 30+ FPS in all titles.

AYA Neo Performance

Game Performance Settings Forza Horizon 4 67 FPS Medium (1280×800)

GTA 5 68 FPS Normal/Medium (Mixed) (1280×800)

Skyrim Special Edition 60 FPS Medium (1280×800)

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite 60 FPS Medium (1280×800)

Doom Eternal 62 FPS Low / Dynamic Resolution OFF (1280×800)

Counter Strike Global Offensive 100+ FPS High/Medium (Mixed) (1280×800)

Fortnite 77 FPS Medium (100% Resolution Scale) (1280×800)

Crysis Remastered 42 FPS Low/Medium (Mixed) (1280×800)

Cyberpunk 2077 30 FPS Low (1280×800)

Geekbench SC 1088, MT 4260 Geekbench 5 Windows PCMark 10 4787 Default 3DMark Night Raid Combined 11444, GPU 12712 Default 3DMark Time Spy Combined 1097, GPU 975 Default 3DMark Fire Strike Combined 2935, GPU 3217 Default

As of now, the console is currently being shipped to its first customers and reviewers as the AYA Neo Founder. This model of the console features a translucent chassis and is being shipped to the crowdfunding backers. By many accounts, this is considered to be a preproduction model coming out in limited amounts to its early backers and reviewers. It wouldn't be unexpected if the AYA Neo is revised for the general release and features a different look compared to the Founder edition.

Full Reviews Of The AYA Neo Founder Edition Are Up With Plenty Of Benchmarks On Multiple Titles

As for reviewers who have posted their reviews and first impressions, Taki Udon and ETA Prime are two of those that have posted their reviews to YouTube. The reviews take a different approach to analyzing the console, but it's best to watch both to get the full perspective. Both look at the specifications of the console, but then take a different approach.

ETA Prime looks at the unboxing experience and then looks at the performance in Forza Horizon 4, GTA 5, Skyrim, Street Fighter 5, Doom Eternal, CS:GO, Fortnite, and even Crysis Remastered. Taki Udon looks at the quality of the product by going over the battery performance, cooling, display, build quality, and does some performance benchmarking at the end.

AMD’s Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 ‘Phoenix’ Notebook APUs For FP8 & Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPUs For AM5 Platforms Rumored

I recommend watching both reviews to get a full picture of the product as ETA Prime covers the in-game performance and unboxing experience of the AYA Neo whilst Taki Udon looks at the more tangible with the quality and overall design of the product.

As far as the release date for the general public, it's March 10th, 2021, so it is coming out in less than a month. The direct competitors are the One Gx1 Pro and GDP Win3 based on Intel Tiger Lake CPUs with Xe Graphics. 2021 might just be the year for gaming on integrated graphics if these consoles lower their price points.

Handheld Gaming Consoles