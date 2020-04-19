The AORUS NVMe Gen4 500 GB SSD is Currently On Sale For $129 US

Gigabyte's AORUS NVMe Gen4 500 GB PCIe SSD is currently on sale at Amazon, making this usually $159 M.2 drive cost just $129.99. This deal takes 18% off the typical price of this fantastically fast SSD. This SSD features sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,500 MB/s, and this drive also features a full-body copper heat spreader that allows this SSD to stay amazingly cool even while under heavy use.

AORUS NVMe Gen4 500 GB PCIe SSD is currently on sale at Amazon For $129.99 US

AORUS NVMe Gen4 500 GB PCIe SSD makes use of the form factor of M.2 2280, which allows this SSD to take up virtually no space in the computer chassis since this SSD connects directly to the motherboard. This drive makes use of the Phison PS5016-E16 controller that is made using 28 nm manufacturing technology. This manufacturing process allows the PS5016-E16 to have enough compute power for ECC processing when adopting the latest 3D TLC NAND flash.

This SSD also makes use of Toshiba's BiCS4 NAND Flash being optimizes circuitry and architecture. This NAND Flash offers a speed of 800 MT/s, and this faster NAND Flash allows this SSD to offer up to a 40% increase in sequential read speed, and a 30% increase in sequential write speed. This means that this drive can offer a sequential read speed of up to 5,000 MB per second and this drive features a sequential write speed of up to 2,500 MB per second. This makes this drive perfect for a steam library or as the boot drive for a small form factor build.











AORUS NVMe Gen4 500 GB PCIe SSD features a full-body copper thermal solution, this allows for much better thermal conductivity, allows this drive to feature up to 69% higher heat transfer capacity when compared to the industry standard of the aluminum heatsink. Alongside the material change, this drive's heat spreader features twenty-seven fins which adds more surface area which further improves thermal transfer. The optimizes fin array allows the heat exchange to happen with any airflow direction.

AORUS NVMe Gen4 500 GB PCIe SSD is a perfect deal for any new or old PC builders, the faster speed makes this SSD perfect for a boot drive, and the more extended reliability means that builders won't need to replace this drive anytime soon.