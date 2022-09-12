All iPhone 14 Models Feature a Bigger Battery Except iPhone 14 Pro Max Compared to iPhone 13 Series

Apple saw fit to announce the new iPhone 14 series last week at its "Far Out" event alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. While the new models have a lot going for them, Apple did not share the device's technical specifications on stage. The standard iPhone 14 models come with an A15 Bionic chip while the 'Pro' models pack the powerful A16 Bionic. However, all models are equipped with 6GB of RAM. The battery capacities of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models have been revealed in the regulatory database. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Features a Slightly Smaller Battery Than iPhone 13 Pro Max

Since Apple is shy when it comes to sharing numbers on stage, the Chinese regulatory database has revealed the battery capacities of the recently announced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models (via MacRumors). Almost all models come with slightly bigger battery capacities this year compared to last year's iPhone 13 series. If you are unfamiliar, check out the detailed comparison below.

iPhone 13 Lineup Battery Capacities

iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh

iPhone 13 : 3,227 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

iPhone 14 Lineup Battery Capacities

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

As you can see above, all iPhone 14 models come with bigger batteries except for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the difference is quite minute, and with Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip and the new LTPO display, the margin could potentially be minimized. According to Apple, all iPhone 14 models feature an "all-day battery life". In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max feature one additional hour of battery life for offline video playback compared to iPhone 13 Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro models come with major changes when compared to iPhone 14. While the latter boasts incremental changes, the iPhone 14 Pro models come with a pill-shaped cutout that Apple is calling the Dynamic Island. We will be covering more details on iOS 16 as soon as it is released today, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us on the iPhone 14's battery capacities in the comments.