iPhone 14 Pro Turns Off Its Always-on-Display When You Leave the Room with an Apple Watch

The iPhone 14 Pro finally has the always-on-display; years after the feature was spotted on Android phones. However, what if I tell you that all this wait actually resulted in a much better implementation than we have seen in the past? You see, on your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, when you have the phone in your pocket or face down, the display will turn off to save the battery.

However, according to German YouTuber Felixba, who was at the Steve Jobs Theater for the event last week, if a user has an Apple Watch paired to their iPhone 14 or 14 Pro, the iPhone will turn off the always-on-display once it detects that the user has left the room without their phone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Has One of the Best Always-on-Display Implementation and I Wish Android Does So Too

It is safe to assume that this will be done through the use of proximity data being sent to the iPhone 14 Pro from the Apple Watch, and this feature will be used like that. Apple, however, made no mention of this feature on their website or anywhere else but it is likely one of the many power-saving features that the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on-display brings to the table.

The iPhone 14 Pro series feature a better and more power-efficient OLED panel with a variable refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz when the user is not viewing any content and it also helps in preserving the battery. In addition to that, there are a lot of other features baked into the new A16 chip that can help with power efficiency.

While this new feature looks to be something that is very small and insignificant to many, it is safe to say that Apple's implementation is already far better than anything that the competition is offering.