Tesla Cybertruck Is Official: Starting At $39k Up To 500 Miles Range

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck is finally official. CEO Elon Musk just wrapped up a presentation in Los Angeles, California where he showed the truck off to the world and boy is the design going to be polarizing to many.

Looking like something straight out of Blade Runner, or perhaps Tron, the Cybertruck is rife with hard angles and almost appears as if it were cut from a single slab of metal.

The Cybertruck will arrive in three trims:

Single Motor RWD Dual Motor AWD Tri Motor AWD Range 250 Miles 300 Miles 500 Miles Towing Capacity 7,500 lbs 10,000 lbs 14,000 lbs Acceleration 0-60mph 6.5s 4.5s 2.9s

The starting price for the single motor model is $39,900, the dual motor will start at $49,900, and finally the tri motor will run you $69,900. Keep in mind self-driving functionality will add $7,000 to any of those trims.

Pre-orders are even live right now.

Specs are fairly impressive - gasoline F-150s can tow anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 pounds and the tri motor can almost double its maximum, while the dual motor easily outclasses it. In order to out-tow a tri motor Cybertruck a buyer would need to opt for a diesel F-250 which runs north of $50,000 itself.

In typical Tesla fashion the truck looks to be well engineered. According to Tesla the skin is ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel. Musk even hit the vehicle with a sledgehammer on stage leaving no visible damage to the frame.

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

Continuing on in the heavy duty vein, even the glass seems to be reinforced for extra durability.

Ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite can absorb and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance.

The air suspension is adaptable and can raise or lower by several inches depending on the situation. Tesla boasts that the Cybertruck has over 100 cubic feet of lockable storage.

I discussed potential business and market ramifications of this truck launch earlier today. Head over here if you are interested. Link. Looking at specs alone, this truck could be a massive success for Tesla.

We should get a better idea of pre-orders in the coming months as Tesla will surely brag about them as it did the Model 3. Production is slated to begin towards the end of 2021.

What's your take on this new Tesla truck? Do you find the design ambitious and inspiring? Or is it simply too futuristic looking? Can Tesla convince traditional, typical truck buyers to spring for something that looks so strikingly different than the norm? Let us know in the comments!