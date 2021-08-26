Tesla App for iPhone Receives Massive v4.0 Update with Refreshed UI and Home Screen Widgets

The official Tesla app for iPhone just received a massive update, pushing the version number to 4.0 with a load of new changes.

Tesla App for iPhone Now Supports Home Screen Widgets to Check on Battery Life and Sentry Mode Status

Immediately after downloading the update, you will notice that everything looks brand new, thanks to the refreshed UI, which is now far more cleaner and simpler.

The most important part of the update is the added support for widgets, allowing you to check straight from your iPhone’s Home Screen whether or not Sentry Mode is enabled, including the remaining charge and lock status. Why this is important is simple - because previously you needed to download a third-party app in order to do this (but partially). You can put your iPhone in jiggle mode and get rid of that app if you want since the official one takes care of that.

Here is everything that is new in this update, according to the changelog that lives in the App Store:

Refreshed vehicle and energy homepage

Streamlined Summon experience

Enhanced phone key support – vehicle no longer needs to be selected

Send commands to vehicle immediately upon opening app

Use Go Off-Grid to seamlessly disconnect your home from the Grid with Powerwall

Shop the Tesla catalog and view and manage your orders (available in select countries)

View Supercharging history and ability to pay outstanding Supercharging or service balance (available in select countries)

In case you are wondering what the new app looks like compared to the old one, we have you covered on that end as well:

If you own a Tesla Mode S, 3, X or Y, then we highly recommend grabbing the new update from the App Store right now. Obviously, it’s free, but the car itself isn’t.

Download Tesla app for iPhone - App Store link