Telegram 8.3 Brings Message Forwarding Restrictions and More New Features

Telegram has once again decided to make the users happy by introducing a whole heap of new additions with the Telegram 8.3, and it brings a lot of new enhancements such as Protected Content, the ability to delete chat history quickly, global themes, a new option to post anonymously in public groups, and more.

Telegram Decides to Make the User Experience Even Better with a Slew of New Features

Suppose you are looking to protect your content from being copied by others. In that case, Telegram brings a new option called "Restrict Saving Content," which restricts the users from forwarding messages and media to other groups. The tool also prevents screenshots and downloading of media. To enable this feature in your group or channel, go to Group or Channel Info page > Group/Channel Type > Restrict Saving Content.

The latest update also makes it simpler for users to delete past messages from any conversations. Users can now delete messages from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat. To clear history in a specific chat, tap on the date bar that pops up as you scroll through the chat. This will open up the calendar; from there, you can select a day or the date range and then tap on the "Clear History for These Days" button.

In addition to that, Telegram adds a new button that will let you link a desktop device quickly. You are also getting a new feature that will automatically log out of devices after a certain period of inactivity.

Another new feature that new update is bringing is that Telegram now lets you post anonymously in public groups and channels. If you want to use it, you can tap on the profile picture in the left corner of the message bar and select the channel name. After that, messages you post in that group will appear with the name of the channel instead of something else.

Telegram also makes new themes available to the entire app; each theme brings colorful gradient message bubbles, day and night mode, animated background, and unique background patterns. You can, of course, tweak the look and feel of each theme to your preference.

Last but not least, Telegram also adds several iOS-exclusive features like the Text Recognition feature that allows you to select, copy, and search texts in photos quickly; all text formatting options for media captions; and a revamped contact info pages for Contacts, Groups, and Channels.

The update is currently rolling out on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, and if you want to read more about the new changes, you can head over here.