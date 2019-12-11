TEAMGROUP Released Their First Coolant and an ARGB Lightstrip – The T-Force CK5 and ARGB LED Uniform Strip

Today, TEAMGROUP released T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 and T-FORCE ARGB LED Uniform Strip which are specially designed for CARDEA LIQUID Water Cooling SSD and building an eye-catching PC of your own.

A Colorful Coolant Kit Along With an Advanced ARGB Strip

T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 has five colors available at once upon release, so users can change the theme and style of the PC freely. T-FORCE ARGB LED Uniform Strip uses a 2020 LED bead which is more refined than 5050 ones on the market. With an addressable ARGB LED, creativity can be limitless.

T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 uses anti-corrosion liquid which made in Taiwan to effectively prevent water-cooling equipment made of copper, aluminum, etc. from being corroded. While pursuing technological progress, TEAMGROUP has also noticed the problem of environmental pollution. Using materials that can be naturally decomposed by organisms can effectively reducing the harmfulness of water pollution.

That means that it can be naturally decomposed by organisms. The low conductivity’s material characteristic offers consumers a reliable quality with safety assurance. Coolant Kit CK5 has blue, red, green, fluorescent green and transparent, five base colors for users to mix and create an exclusive style for their PCs.









TEAMGROUP releases T-FORCE ARGB LED Uniform Strip. The flexible light strip material is rollable and it also has a magnetic light clip, which allows consumers to make full use of the body to decorate their space with various styles. Each LED light of ARGB Uniform Strip is a programmable and addressable separate module.

Every light strip has up to 40 of 2020 ARGB LED beads that can present an intensive and even lighting effect through the lighting control software, making your PC dazzle and shine. Different from the one-piece magnetic strip, TEAMGROUP uses a magnetic light clip to make the light strip more flexible and unrestricted to any design.

Both of these products are currently available at online retailers. Although TEAMGROUP may not have a custom loop line, the coolant looks very promising for cooling their Cardea Watercooled SSD.