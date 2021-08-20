TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro M.2 SSD for Sony PS5 Consoles

TEAMGROUP recently launched the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD, an SSD for the Sony PS5 memory expansion slot. TEAMGROUP releases this new Pro Special Series M.2 SSD after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced guidelines & specifications in regards to allowing users to expand the PS5 console's built-in internal storage. The new SSD series allow users access to increasing their storage for applications and game files from their PS5 console.

TeamGroup Intros T-Force CARDEA Gaming SSDs For Sony PS5 Console, Up To 7.4 Gbps Transfer Speeds

TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE gaming brand offers "the industry's first-ever white graphene heat sink." The M.2 PCIe4.0 SSD will allow users to reach read/write speeds as high as 7400/7000 megabytes per second and will allow for up to eight terabytes of PS5 storage. TEAMGROUP has ensured that the T-FORCE CARDEA A4400 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD will meet Sony's specifications for the PS5 as far as read/write speeds, heat sink measurements, and capacity support, allowing for PS5 gamers easy installation for efficient storage needs.

TEAMGROUP's graphene heat sink technology is created in-house and offers advanced patent technology (Taiwan Patent No.: I703921 & China Patent No.: CN 211019739 U) that was thoroughly researched and developed to integrate products of different characteristics. The company was recently awarded a U.S. Invention Patent (US Patent No.: US 11,051,392 B2) for use for North American PS5 users. The company's choice for the all-white heatsink was to match the aesthetic nature of the PS5 system.

PRODUCT CAPACITY MSRP (USD) TIME AVAILABLE FOR SALE (EXPECTED) T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD 4TB $899.99 October 2021 8TB $1999.99

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 PCIe4.0 SSD is planned to be available for the Sony PS5 console & will start selling on major gaming e-commerce sites as soon as October 2021, and TEAMGROUP will offer both a 4TB for $899.99 and an 8TB option for $1,999.99.