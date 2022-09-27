Menu
TeamGroup DDR5-7200 CL34 T-Force Delta RGB Memory Kit Announced For Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 27, 2022, 06:03 AM EDT

TeamGroup has announced the launch of its ultra-fast T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory kits that offer up to DDR5-7200 specifications. The same memory kit was listed over at Newegg for a price of $349.99 US and is expected to hit availability early next month.

TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7200 Overclocking Memory Kit: Reach New Peaks and Experience the Thrill of High-Performance Gaming

Press Release: Leading memory provider TEAMGROUP has reached a new level of DDR5 performance with its newest memory kit under the T-FORCE gaming sub-brand. Today, it has launched the DELTA RGB DDR5 DESKTOP MEMORY with an updated clock rate of up to 7,200MHz to go along with Intel's recently released 13th generation CPUs and the new generation of 700 series motherboards from various motherboard manufacturers. Gamers around the world can reach new heights of DDR5 performance and experience the thrill of gaming with blazing fast clock speeds.

With T-FORCE LAB's stellar R&D capabilities and the use of carefully selected high-quality ICs, TEAMGROUP has taken the lead in introducing high-speed DDR5 16GB dual-channel memory kits with DDR5 clock rates of 6,800MHz, 7,000MHz, and 7,200MHz for its DELTA RGB DDR5 DESKTOP MEMORY.

The DDR5 memory kit uses a special thermal module that combines cooling silicone and an aluminum alloy heatsink, allowing it to dissipate heat extremely effectively while overlocked and performing under high loads. Furthermore, it is certified by motherboard manufacturers ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, GIGABYTE, and MSI[1] to be compatible with their respective lighting software. The desktop memory not only provides outstanding stability and performance but also the ability to freely customize RGB effects, allowing gamers to create truly unique and striking PC builds.

TEAMGROUP's gaming sub-brand T-FORCE continues to experiment and create new possibilities in storage solutions. Dedicated to providing top-notch and diverse DDR5 gaming memory products, TEAMGROUP will work together with global consumers to build a world of high-speed DDR5 and lead the revolutionary changes that come with it as newer and greater platforms push the industry forward.

Module Type DDR5 288 Pin Non-ECC Unbuffered DIMM
Frequency 7200 6600 6400 6200 6000 6000 5600 5600 5600 5200
Latency CL34-42-42-84 CL34-40-40-84 CL40-40-40-84 CL38-38-38-78 CL30-36-36-76 CL38-38-38-78 CL32-36-36-76 CL36-36-36-76 CL40-40-40-84 CL40-40-40-76
Capacity 16GBx2 16GBx2 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2		 16GB
16GBx2
Data Transfer Bandwidth 57,600 MB/s
(PC5 57600)		 52,800 MB/s
(PC5 52800)		 51,200 MB/s
(PC5 51200)		 49,600 MB/s
(PC5 49600)		 48,000 MB/s
(PC5 48000)		 48,000 MB/s
(PC5 48000)		 44,800 MB/s
(PC5 44800)		 44,800 MB/s
(PC5 44800)		 44,800 MB/s
(PC5 44800)		 41,600 MB/s
(PC5 41600)
Voltage 1.4 V 1.4 V 1.35 V 1.25 V 1.35 V 1.25 V 1.2 V 1.2 V 1.2 V 1.25 V
Compatibility Intel: 600 series
Dimensions 46.1(H) x 144.2(L) x 7(W)mm
Warranty Lifetime warranty

