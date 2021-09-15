New Tales or Arise PC Mod Allows Users to Increase NPC Draw Distance, Unlock the Dev Console and More

A modder has released a new Tales or Arise PC mod, which allows players to modify the draw distance of NPCs.

The RPG was released last week, but as expected, modders have already gone to work to release the first modifications for the title, one of them being an SDK mod, which allows players to enable the developer console, increase the NPC draw distance, and various other small improvements.

Tales of Arise Review – Keeping the Flame Alive

You’ll find the main features of this DLL modification down below:

A proof-of-concept NPC draw distance modifier, should allow NPCs to stay visible for much further, hopefully without issues!

Dev-console will now also be unlocked automatically, so manually injecting other tools isn't required (if it doesn't work for you try editing your Input.ini file, search google for "Input.ini ConsoleKey" for more info)

Adds support for loading in loose, unpacked files without needing to pak them first (should be most useful for modders testing out their changes!)

Skips the launch intro logos automatically

Allows you to specify your own custom r.Shadow.MaxCSMResolution & r.ScreenPercentage cvars, without the game overwriting them in memory

Can prevent the game from changing your post-process settings (chromatic aberration / vignette...) during cutscenes

Fixes the r.TemporalAA.Upsampling cvar, letting you enable it inside Engine.ini or the dev-console, to help slightly improve TAA's visuals.

Tales of Arise PC players interested in this mod can download it from here.

Developed by Bandai Namco, Tales of Arise was released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S last week. Our very own Francesco de Meo reviewed the latest Tales installment and praised its story, atmosphere, combat, and characters.