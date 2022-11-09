Menu
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will Release on February 17, 2023

Ule Lopez
Nov 9, 2022, 10:34 AM EST
Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is a new version of the game that will come with visual improvements over the original as well as additional content that was added to the game with the PlayStation 2 release, which never made it West. The game's release date was announced earlier today by Bandai Namco and it's now confirmed that the game will release next year.

You can watch a trailer that shows off some of the game's cutscenes and graphical improvements, as well as the release date below:

While the remaster of one of the most legendary entries in the Tales series is great, a few aspects have rubbed the public the wrong way about it. For example, Tales of Symphonia Remastered will run at 1080p, 30 FPS on all platforms and at 720p, 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. The low framerate was expected due to the PlayStation 2 version's framerate. This version of the game is the version on which the remaster is based, and it runs at 30FPS.

Of course, that probably won't stop the PC folk from modding 60FPS into the Switch version of the game anyway, but the console version owners will definitely have a few issues when playing Tales of Symphonia Remastered if they expect a higher framerate. Other than that, the game seems like it'll be a great retelling that JRPG fans can look forward to.

Here's the rundown of the game's other features:

AN EPIC ADVENTURE – Over 80 hours of gameplay in this epic, emotionally charged storyline.

REAL-TIME 3D BATTLE SYSTEM – Experience the fierce, action-packed battle system. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.

A CLASSIC ART STYLE LIVES ON – Become absorbed in endearing cel-shaded characters designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima

The trailer reveals that Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One come February 17, 2023.

