Tales of Symphonia Remastered Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch; 30 FPS Framerate Confirmed for All Platforms

Francesco De Meo
Sep 14, 2022
Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in a few months, Bandai Namco announced.

The remaster, which was originally released on PlayStation 3 before making the jump to PC via Steam, will be released in early 2023 worldwide. It will come with visual improvements over the original as well as additional content that was added to the game with the PlayStation 2 release, which never made it West.

Following the announcement, the Tales of Symphonia Remastered official website went live, providing additional information on the game. The game will run at 1080p, 30 FPS on all platforms, and at 720p, 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. The low framerate was expected due to the PlayStation 2 version upon which the remaster is based running at 30 FPS, but it's still disappointing to see Bandai Namco not attempting to improve the remaster of what is one of the most popular entries in its JRPG series.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered launches in early 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Learn more about the game in the overview below:

THE EPIC BATTLE FOR SURVIVAL

In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance.

AN EPIC ADVENTURE – Over 80 hours of gameplay in this epic, emotionally charged storyline.

REAL-TIME 3D BATTLE SYSTEM – Experience the fierce, action-packed battle system. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.

A CLASSIC ART STYLE LIVES ON – Become absorbed in endearing cel-shaded characters designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima

