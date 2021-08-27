Tales of Arise September 3rd Live Stream to Showcase DLC and More
A new Tales of Arise live stream will be aired next week, showcasing some of the game's DLC and more.
The new live stream, which will be hosted by Famitsu, will air on September 3rd on the magazine's Official YouTube channel. Producer Yusuke Tomizawa will also make an appearance to showcase the playable demo now available on consoles as well as DLC content coming to the game.
On a related note, Bandai Namco shared a new Tales of Arise trailer yesterday. The trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the game's story and features the Blue Moon track by Ayaka.
Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th worldwide. In case you cannot play the demo now available on consoles, you can learn more about the game by checking out my hands-on preview from a few months back.
Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.