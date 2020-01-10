Tales of Arise Rated in Korea for PC, PS4,X1; Release May Be Sooner Than Expected

Tales of Arise, the next entry in Bandai Namco's RPG series, has been recently rated in Korea.

The PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One rating, which has been discovered by Gematsu, has appeared on the Game Rating and Administration Committee website today. The rating doesn't provide any new detail on the game, but it does hint that Tales of Arise may be released in the first half of the year.

The latest Tales of Arise trailer has been shared during Tokyo Game Show 2019, providing more details on the main characters and the setting. Short combat sequences are also seen in the trailer.

Tales of Arise is also part of Sony's lineup for the Taipei Game Show. The game, alongside From Software's Elden Ring, will be available in video format only, so we may be getting a new trailer for both games during the event.

Very little is currently known about Tales of Arise as of now. The game will feature updated combat, classic Tales of gameplay mechanics and an open-world feel.

Challenge the Fate That Binds You On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tales of series, Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise launches sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.