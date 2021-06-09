Tales of Arise PlayStation Consoles File Size Is Lower Than 40 GB

The file sizes for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the Tales of Arise have been revealed, and they are not particularly big.

As reported by @PlayStationSize, the PlayStation 4 version will be the biggest of the two, weighing at 39.501 GB. The PlayStation 5 version will be around 2 GB smaller, 37.205 GB. This file size obviously doesn't include a potential day one update.

Scarlet Nexus New Short Combat Video Highlights Combo Potential

Tales of Arise is finally releasing later this year on PC and consoles, after having been officially delayed last year. The game will feature the series' familiar linear progression, although the development team did experiment with open-world gameplay during development.

We actually did debate whether to go with an open-world concept or a linear concept. This was something in the early stages we really had a back and forth debate about. We actually ran tests simulating both situations and ultimately, we came to the decision that, as we mentioned, for reasons that we want the players to focus, we went with the linear option. We thought this was the best way for players to really enjoy what Tales of Arise is all about. Again, the story, character development, all that good stuff, we thought that was the best way to deliver that gameplay to the player.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th worldwide.