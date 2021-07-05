[UPDATE – Opening Animation] Tales of Arise First PlayStation 5 Gameplay Video Highlights Fast Load Times and More

[Update] Bandai Namco shared today the Tales of Arise opening animation. You can check it out below.

[Original Story] New Tales of Arise gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

The new video, which has been shared on the Official Japanese PlayStation Blog, showcases the same demo I had the chance to try out last month. Still, this is the first time we see the game running on PlayStation 5, so the video is still a worthwhile watch for those who are planning to get the game on Sony's current-generation console.

Today's blog post also goes over the Tales of Arise DualSense support. The controller's haptic feedback will make players feel offensive and defensive maneuvers, giving back different feedback depending on the Artes used, including Boost Strikes. The varied use of haptic feedback will make players feel the intensity of each technique.

As mentioned above, I had the chance to try out Tales of Arise last month, and I was thoroughly impressed by the game. Despite not revolutionizing every aspect of the series, the changes introduced to combat and exploration will surely go a long way to make the game a great experience for newcomers and veterans alike.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.