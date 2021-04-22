Tales of Arise Undemanding PC System Requirements Detailed
The Tales of Arise PC system requirements have been revealed, and they are far from being demanding.
The game's Steam store page, which has gone live today, confirms that players won't need a particularly powerful system to run the game, as both the minimum and recommended system requirements are demanding at all.
MINIMUM:
-
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Only)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipsetRECOMMENDED:
-
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Only)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
The Tales of Arise Steam store page also provided some additional details on the pre-order bonuses, which can be found below.
Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the "Tales of" series with this latest installment and pre-order today!
Includes the following pre-order bonus content:
• Pre-Order Bonus Pack
- Alphen and Shionne customization items
Alphen - [Costume] Reconciler Armor
Shionne - [Costume] Noble Ash
Shionne - [Hairstyle] Void Black Tiara
- Attachments
Left Black Wing
Right Black Wing
Left White Wing
Right White Wing
- Exclusive Cooking Recipes
Mabo Curry Bun Recipe
Fisherman's Hot Pot Recipe
Eastern Rice Recipe
Fruit Sandwich Recipe
- 16 Food Items
Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.
Explore a world that feels alive:
Explore the world of Dahna, where a mix of unique, natural environments change in appearance based on the time of day. Climb over the rocky terrain, swim in rivers, gather around the campfire, cook food, head to the next town, defeat the master of an alien planet, and liberate the people!
Stylish action and battles:
Through the new system “Boost Strike”, you can now chain combos of powerful attacks together with your party members. Chain Artes, Boost Attacks, and Boost Strike combos to take down your enemies!
Experience the story of the divided Renan and Dahnan people:
The protagonists who will determine the fate of these two worlds are Alphen and Shionne. They will overcome hardships and grow together with their unique group of friends. Gorgeous animation by ufotable is inserted at key points in the story, adding more color to our protagonists’ journey.
