Tales of Arise Undemanding PC System Requirements Detailed

The Tales of Arise PC system requirements have been revealed, and they are far from being demanding.

The game's Steam store page, which has gone live today, confirms that players won't need a particularly powerful system to run the game, as both the minimum and recommended system requirements are demanding at all.

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 45 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Only) Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 45 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset



The Tales of Arise Steam store page also provided some additional details on the pre-order bonuses, which can be found below.

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the "Tales of" series with this latest installment and pre-order today!

Includes the following pre-order bonus content:

• Pre-Order Bonus Pack

- Alphen and Shionne customization items

Alphen - [Costume] Reconciler Armor

Shionne - [Costume] Noble Ash

Shionne - [Hairstyle] Void Black Tiara

- Attachments

Left Black Wing

Right Black Wing

Left White Wing

Right White Wing

- Exclusive Cooking Recipes

Mabo Curry Bun Recipe

Fisherman's Hot Pot Recipe

Eastern Rice Recipe

Fruit Sandwich Recipe

- 16 Food Items

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.