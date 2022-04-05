Tales of Arise Won’t Get a Direct Sequel, Producer Confirms

There are no plans to release a direct sequel to Tales of Arise, according to the game's producer Yusuke Tomizawa.

Speaking with Edge Magazine, as reported by GamesRadar, the producer of the latest entry in the long-running series confirmed that, despite the game's success, there are no plans to develop a direct sequel. The team set out to create a complete experience and is now determined to acquire new fans for the further expansion of Japanese role-playing games. For this reason, the team will need to come up with a high-quality new game that builds upon the success of Arise while also "providing an opportunity to rediscover the history of the series". This statement is quite interesting, as it seems to suggest that more remasters or remakes could be on the way, which is something that was also suggested in the past.

Tales of Arise launched last year on PC and consoles, and it is one of the best entries in the series thanks to its engaging story and excellent combat, as I highlighted in my review.

With its engaging story, dark atmosphere, charming characters, and excellent combat, Tales of Arise provides an experience that feels both new and familiar at the same time, making for a game that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy. While the excessive linearity and the removal of multiplayer will disappoint some, the pros far outweigh the cons, making Tales of Arise one of the best entries in the series to date.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.