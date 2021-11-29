Tales of Arise New Survey Hints at New Series Remasters

A new Tales of Arise online survey launched by Bandai Namco suggests that more series remasters could be coming in the future.

The survey, which can be found here, asks users which game they would like to play a remastered version of. The options include multiple entries in the series, like the very first one, Tales of Phantasia, Tales of the Abyss, and Tales of Xillia 1 and 2.

Additionally, the survey asks which Tales games the user would like to see released in Europe. Among the options are Tales of Destiny, Tales of Destiny 2, Tales of Rebirth, Tales of Legendia, which never made it to Europe officially on PlayStation 2, and Tales of Innocence, likely referring to the PlayStation Vita remake only available in Japan.

With Tales of Arise being so successful worldwide, it is not surprising to learn that Bandai Namco may keep the momentum up with new remasters. As the publisher is asking players for their opinions on the matter, however, we will probably not see any of them until some time.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.