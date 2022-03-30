Tales of Arise 1.05 Update Introduces New Collaboration Items, Improves Stability; Multiplayer Mod No Longer Works

A new Tales of Arise update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing support for new DLC items and more.

Update 1.05, which is around 2.04 GB big on PC and 1.404 GB big on PlayStation 5, adds new Scarlet Nexus collaboration items as well as improved stability. You can find the full update notes below.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Update 1.41 Adds New Play Mode, Story Mode Content and More

Version 1.05 Added [Scarlet Nexus] collaboration items (weapon, attachment, and battle background music).

Improved stability.

Unfortunately, the new Tales of Arise update also broke compatibility with the multiplayer mod on PC. While this was expected, players that used the mod will now have to wait for it to be updated to be able to use its features again.

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the long-running JRPG series by Bandai Namco, and one of the very best, as I highlighted in my review.

Being faithful while managing to innovate some of the series' staples is Tales of Arise's greatest achievement. Although it's only the combat mechanics that do feel different, Bandai Namco has done a terrific job addressing some of the criticism of previous entries in the series, laying a solid groundwork for future innovations. At the end of the day, Tales of Arise may not be the best entry in the series, but it gets quite close to it.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One