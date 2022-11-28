TAIDU Launches Mini LED Gaming Display With WQHD 165Hz Panel & HDR2000 Rating For $800 US

Titanium (Taidu) recently revealed its new 34-inch Mini LED curved gaming display which a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR2000 support. This new WQHD display offers a maximum screen resolution of 3440 x 1440. The new Titanium M34HWW-Pro has an estimated manufacturer's retail price of 5799 RMB or $800 US.

The new HVA quantum dot display from Taidu offers a contrast ratio of 4000:1, a screen ratio of 21:9, and a screen curvature of 1500R. Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time is an industry standard, even compared to others we have seen in this category, falling between 2ms minimum to a maximum time of 4ms.

The full-color gamut (DCI-P3) on the monitor is 97%, and the Adobe RGB color is the same. The new gaming display offers an independent 2304 partition matrix backlight design with a "light-focused display" that Longli Technology creates to allow for halo reductions, better utilization of light, and first-class energy efficiency. The peak brightness is set to 2000 nits (HDR brightness; SDR brightness is set to 1000 nits).

The Taidu M34WW-Pro gaming display is a small percentage of computer displays supporting HDR2000. The display supports AdaptiveSync technology and PIP/PBP screen modes.

The size of the new Taidu M34HWW-Pro gaming display is 808 mm x 260 mm x 511 mm (L x W x H) and does support wall mounting, but the website JD.com, where the display is currently found, does not state whether it is VESA certified or not. It would be shocking if it were not certified, as every display on the market carries that certification.

The new Taidu M34HWW-Pro display offers built-in speakers but does not appear to have a built-in microphone. The monitor provides two HDMI 2.0, one USB-C, two USB 3.0, one 3.5mm audio output port, and one DisplayPort 1.4 support for connectivity purposes. Users can control the RGB strip on the back of the display to offer some flair to their PC battle station. Power consumption on display is factory set to 24V.

Taidu's new M34HWW-Pro is listed on JD.com but will not ship to the US and is limited to the Chinese marketplace.

