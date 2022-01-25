Linux 5.17 Brings Major Performance Improvements For AMD Ryzen CPUs & APUs
With the increase of more Linux developers working on the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel, a lot of AMD-based features will see some significant improvements and will usher in newer advancements in terms of AMD compatibility and processing in Linux.
AMD Ryzen CPUs & APUs Get Host of Improvements In Linux 5.17
Of course, Linux recently released Linux 5.16, but that means that developers of the open-source operating system have once again started working diligently to make Linux 5.17 much better than its predecessor.
Phoronix reported a feature overview about Linux 5.17 now that the finalization of new features is submitted and tagged as Linux 5.17-rc1.
The Linux 5.17 progress is now starting to see weekly release candidates until the final kernel is prepared with an anticipated time frame around the latter half of March 2022. Phoronix reminds users that Linux 5.17 will not be the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS default kernel, but more along with Fedora 36's preferences and numerous spring Linux distribution and kernel releases.
The following are some of the numerous AMD advancements that will make their way into Linux 5.17.
- A new version of the AMD P-state driver is officially ready for release. This driver was in development in a collaboration between AMD and Valve to help improve the efficiency of power on the Linux platform compared to the standard ACPI CPUFreq driver. The P-State driver for AMD depends on ACPI Collaborative Processor Performance Controls, also known as CPPC, which reveals sections by the platform in the creation of more fine-grained computer processor frequencies and performance state information availability. With ACPI CPPC, AMD P-state is only compatible with Zen 2 and future processors as long as CPPC is enabled. In conjunction with the Scheutil governor, the AMD P-State should allow for increased performance than the current process of utilizing CPUFreq with Schedutil.
- When looking at the work going into the newest Zen 4 processor technology, there are many developments, including EDAC and SMCA updates, including the identification of Registered DDR5 and Load Reduced DDR5 memory classes, or RDDR5 and LDDR5, respectively, for reporting. K10 temperature writing support appears to merge ahead of schedule, promising after release like it has typically been seen in the past, especially during the Zen 1 through 3 series. This lack of support has not shown well for visiting punctual CPU support for temperature monitoring.
- AMD Smart Trace Buffer, or AMD STB, is a cyclic data buffer that logs information about system execution to analyze failures from within. The AMD STB is always active and can erase when an error occurs without conducting any extra instrumentation or recreating the error to find a solution. AMD Smart Trace Buffer support is officially complete and will be ready with Linux 5.17 release for both CPU and Radeon dGPU sections when utilizing newer hardware.
- The hardware for AMD Renoir now has support for Sound Open Firmware for its audio co-processor. Linux 5.17 will be the first AMD platform that will support Sound Open Firmware, which traditionally integrates as an Intel project that became defunct. Additionally, there is a fix for the AMD s2idle failures on the AMD Linux laptop front and the latest in a collection of S2idle / S0ix related Linux work for AMD. Many newer ASUS motherboards with X570, B550, B450, X470 chipsets will now include working sensor support—a first for the Linux platform. Linux 5.17 also presents support for Rembrandt SoC networks.
- GPU recovery support for Rembrandt APUs, Seamless Boot for Van Gogh, and several other bug fixes have seen patches and will be updated to be much more compatible in the future. The AMDGPU DRM kernel driver side wasn't as exciting this time around as some of the other recent kernel releases.
- Finally, Linux 5.17 does finish with the use of AMD 3DNow! AMD Fusion APU systems with Hudson D4 chipsets are expected to improve boot times. Instructions are located from within the code of the kernel.