Synopsys Creates New Physical Interface for DDR5 and DDR4 Memory

Synopsys has recently created a new physical interface for it's DDR5 and DDR4 and next gen system-on-chips controllers using 5nm fab technology. This will allow creators of SoCs to acquire added support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory utilizing the 5nm nodes. Synopsys is currently the leader in this interface, offering data transfer rates up to 6400 MT/s.

Synopsys uses an in-house DesignWare IP that offers developers of chips, whether for SoCs, SSD controllers, or CPUs, to install the physical interface and the controller IP into the 5nm architecture and ensure that all systems are processing correctly using the verified IP provided that was created by Synopsys.

The DesignWare IP structure is advanced in that It includes a controller for the DDR5 and DDR4 memory modules, featuring a command scheduler, dual-channel support, ECC memory (optional), memory protocol handler, and the DFI 5.0 physical interface. It features 64 CAM entries for reading and writing to the memory modules and various latency levels that process as low as eight clock cycles. Synopsys DesignWare IP is programmed utilizing an Arm AMBA 3.0 APB interface. The company also offers silicon-proven DDR5 and DDR4 physical layers using the Design and Reuse program. This application supports data transfer rates as high as 6400 MT/s and subsystems of memory, allowing up to four physical ranks in it's structure. The physical controller and its physical controller support all JEDEC-standard DDR5 and DDR4 utilizations.

Source: Synopsys