Swords of Legends Online MMO, Based on Gujian Series, Is Westbound Later This Year
A new MMORPG is coming to Western countries (North America, Latin America, and Europe) from Chinese developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon, who announced to have partnered with Gameforge to launch Swords of Legends Online later this year.
The game is a 'fully remastered and improved' version of Gu Jian Qi Tan Online, which launched in China in July 2019. Indeed, Swords of Legends Online belongs to the acclaimed Gujian series, which spawned a series of games (the latest released in late 2018 on Steam to positive reviews) and even a TV series.
Swords of Legends Online can be pre-ordered now via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge client. There will be three editions to choose from, ranging from $39.99 (Base) to $59.99 (Deluxe) and $99.99 (Collector's). All pre-order customers are getting exclusive cosmetic items, closed beta access, and the ability to create their character and reserve his/her name ahead of the release.
- A Rich Saga to Unravel: With a legendary story that will capture players’ hearts, Swords of Legends Online allows them to experience a journey unlike any other, through hours of fully-voiced cutscenes, an engaging, turbulent narrative, and memorable characters—all in an ancient Chinese setting.
- Expansive, Exquisite World to Explore: A vivid world is brought to life through gorgeous, highly detailed textures, environments, and characters pulled from the pages of Chinese legends and folklore. From historically accurate costumes to the flora and fauna of each diverse region, Swords of Legends presents a unique and highly interactive feast for the eyes.
- Become the Ultimate Force Against Darkness: Players may choose from up to six initial playable classes—Reaper, Summoner, Bard, Spellsword, Berserker, and Spearmaster—each with their own unique playstyle, weapons, and unique zone and story. As characters grow, they can choose between two specializations per class in order to branch out towards powerful new skills that will aid them in their quest to vanquish the darkness.
- From the Earth to the Heavens: Players can live and meet above the clouds on unique and customizable floating islands used for personal housing—the perfect resting and gathering space in between quests. Extraordinary varieties of flying mounts will become faithful companions to players, allowing them to behold the world from a new perspective and visit each other in their own establishments.
- The End Is Just the Beginning: Extensive and engaging endgame content lets players forge their own journeys. Through additional quests, multiplayer dungeons, 20-player raids, and a wide plethora of PvP modes, Swords of Legends Online invites players to push their skills to the limit to keep up with frequent content updates.
