iPhone SE 3 to Ditch MagSafe as Production Begins, iPad Air 5 to Feature A15 Bionic Chip

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 at the Spring event. The company has not shared when it will be hosting the event but we suspect it will happen between March and April. Today, a new report has been published that shares details on the iPhone SE 3 with 5G capabilities and the upcoming iPad Air 5 with improved internals. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone SE 3 Is Not Expected to Come With MagSafe, iPad Air to House A15 Bionic Chip

According to a new report from a Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the iPhone SE 3 will come with the same design as the 2022 model. Moreover, the iPhone SE 3 will not equip MagSafe technology to make use of accessories. The key selling point of the third-generation SE model will be the new A15 Bionic chip with 5G connectivity.

iPad Air 5: Same Design, Many Upgrades, and More – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is supposed to be the successor to the iPhone SE (2nd generation) released in April 2020, will retain the iPhone SE (2nd generation) chassis design and will continue to support Qi wireless charging, but will not support MagSafe. According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) will retain the design of the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and will continue to support Qi wireless charging, but will not support MagSafe.

Other than the iPhone SE 3, the iPad Air 5 will feature the same design as the iPad mini 6. In addition, it will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip as well with a 12MP Ultra Wide-angle front-facing camera. The new camera will bring support for Center Stage. It will also be equipped with a Quad-LED True Tone Flash. The report also mentions that the new iPad Air 5 will feature the same design as the current model with a single camera at the back. The screen will remain at 10.9-inches.

While the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. In addition, the company could launch new colors for the iPad Air but nothing can be said for certain at this stage. Nonetheless, we are glad that the company is upgrading the iPad Air and the iPhone SE 3 with the latest A15 Bionic chip. Both devices are rumored to arrive this spring.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking forward to the upgrades? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.