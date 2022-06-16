Supply Chain Issues Are Expected to Continue in 2022, Xbox CFO Says

Supply chain issues are expected to continue in 2022, making it more difficult for console manufacturers to meet demand, according to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart.

Speaking during an investor call hosted by Baird, as reported by GamesIndustry, Tim Stuart said he expected that the supply chain environment could remain rocky through this year and the upcoming holiday season. As a result of the issues, manufacturers have been dealing with limited parts and high prices for logistics which impact margins. The issues, Stuart added, are caused mainly by recent lockdowns in China

Supply chain issues started back in 2020 due to the pandemic, and have impacted the launch of the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft. While it seems to be easier to find Xbox Series S consoles, the situation hasn't really improved for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, although Sony and Microsoft are working to improve availability. Earlier this month, PlayStation vice president of global sales and business operations Veronica Rogers said that the company is planning to increase production this year, but how it will achieve this with the current supply chain issues remains to be seen.

To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one.

If you have managed to get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console, you should really count yourself lucky, as the immediate future isn't looking particularly bright. We will let you know more about current generation console availability as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.