Super Software Engineer Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
The world of technology is quickly evolving and if you wish to be a successful tech professional then you must always be up to date with the latest developments. Software engineers are some of the most sought after individuals. They get paid pretty great too by almost all organizations around the world. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Super Software Engineer Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Super Software Engineer Bundle Features
The bundle is extensive and contains content that will cover some of the most important skills you need as a software professional. Here are highlights of what the Super Software Engineer Bundle has in store for you:
Introduction to IOT
- Get a glimpse into the ever-growing field of IoT & learn how to leverage it across business functions
Java Certification Training
- Master web application development for virtually any computing platform
- Have a firm foundation in Java, the most commonly used programming language in software development
Angular Certification Training
- Develop robust applications for projects of any scale using Angular
- Create a strong foundation on topics like TypeScript, Promises, Directives, Bootstrap Grid System & more
MongoDB Developer Certification Training
- Be equipped with the skills required to become a MongoDB Developer
Introduction to Robotics Process Automation
- Expand your expertise in advanced intelligent applications
- Understand RPA concepts, the value-add it brings with relevant business use cases & tools
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
- Decode the mystery of artificial intelligence (AI) & its business applications
- Get an overview of AI concepts & workflows, machine learning and deep learning, and performance metrics
Data Science with Python
- Have a complete overview of techniques using Python
- Acquire knowledge in Python & unlock your career as a Data Scientist
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Certificate of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
Original Price Super Software Engineer Bundle: $2,500
Wccftech Discount Price Super Software Engineer Bundle: $39
