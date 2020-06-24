Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 8.0 Inbound for Nintendo Switch; To Include Fighter Adjustments

Super Smash Bros Ultimate update 8.0.0 will be arriving on Nintendo Switch within one week from now, Nintendo has announced.

Exact details of the major update are unknown, but Nintendo did share that the update will pack fighter adjustments. As such, players will be unable to view replays saved prior to version 8.0. Players who want to retain their replays will need to convert them to video in-game via Vault → Replays → Replay Data → Convert to Video.

iPhone 12 to Stick With Snapdragon X55, Not Snapdragon X60 5G Modems Due to Non-Availability, Suggests Report

Ver. 8.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive within one week! This update includes fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/4C2YRHRdB1 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 24, 2020

Earlier this week, it was announced that ramen-themed ARMS fighter Min Min will be joining the ranks of Super Smash on June 29. It’s expected that Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 8.0 will become available shortly before or on the release of Min Min.

A member of ramen royalty, she hails from the famed Mintendo Noodle House! Her spicy kicks are known to knock down her opponents' attacks. Can her fiery personality bring the championship belt home to her family's restaurant?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Min Min is part of the game’s second Fighters Pass, which is available for $30 and will eventually deliver six new fighters.

Fighters Pass Vol. 2 Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will give you access to six Challenger Packs as they are released. Each Challenger Pack will include one fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks. Look out for more info in the future! All Challenger Packs from Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be distributed sequentially by 31/12/2021. Challenger Pack 6: Min Min