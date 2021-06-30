New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 12.0 Released; Adds Kazuya as Paid Fighter Alongside New Stage and More

Nintendo has released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 12.0, which adds Tekken’s Kazuya as a paid fighter.

Alongside Kazuya Mishima, the new update adds support for the new paid Mishima Dojo stage alongside new Mii Fighter costumes, which are part of the game’s fighter pass.

Nintendo announced the arrival of the iconic Tekken fighter earlier this month. Aside from offering support for the son of Heihachi Mishima, the new Super Smash update also adds new Tekken spirits to the game, including Heihachi, Jin, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, and various others.

The 12.0.0 update also packs several fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience and offers several game-balance adjustments. We’ve included the full release notes for the all-new brawler update down below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 12.0.0 Release Notes Ver. 12.0.0 (Released June 29, 2021) Offline The following spirits from the Tekken series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Heihachi Mishima Jin Kazama Kuma & Panda Nina Williams King & Armor King Ling Xiaoyu Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law Yoshimitsu Jack-7 Asuka Kazama

*Jin Kazama's spirit is Enhanceable. The below Spirits will now appear in the Spirit Board and Shop: Sophia Arthur

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Kazuya Challenger Pack Dante Wig + Outfit Shantae Wig + Outfit Dragonborn Helm + Outfit Lloyd Wig + Outfit

Note: You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch.