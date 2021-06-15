Super Smash Bros Ultimate Next DLC Character Is Kazuya Mishima

The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character is Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series.

Today's Nintendo E3 2021 press conference confirmed that one of the classic characters from the Bandai Namco fighting game series will be making its way to the game soon. A more in-depth showcase will be aired later his month, on June 28th.

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/mjyJQwZ2pX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. Kazuya Mishima will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date, which is likely to be confirmed on June 28th.. You can learn more about one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives by checking out Dave's review of the game.