Super Smash Bros Ultimate Next DLC Character Is Kazuya Mishima
The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character is Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series.
Today's Nintendo E3 2021 press conference confirmed that one of the classic characters from the Bandai Namco fighting game series will be making its way to the game soon. A more in-depth showcase will be aired later his month, on June 28th.
A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/mjyJQwZ2pX
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021
Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. Kazuya Mishima will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date, which is likely to be confirmed on June 28th.. You can learn more about one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives by checking out Dave's review of the game.
But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.
