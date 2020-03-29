Super Smash Bros Ultimate is Now Playable On PC Thanks to Yuzu Emulator

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now playable on PC thanks to the Yuzu emulator.

A new video shared by BDoS Gaming shows how the latest entry in the popular series plays on PC. Performance is not yet optimal, but it is rather solid for 2 player matches. There are still some emulation glitches, so do not expect the experience to be perfect, but they will surely be fixed in the near future, considering how much the development team is working on the emulator.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is soon going to receive additional DLC characters. Last week, Nintendo confirmed that the next character will be a fighter taken from ARMS and that development will take longer than expected, most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing most game studios to work from home.

The Super Smash Bros Ultimate first Fighters Pass included five DLC characters: Joker from Persona 5, Hero from Dragon Quest, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. All characters never appeared before in the series, and they all come with unique mechanics.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is among the best Nintendo Switch exclusives and one of the best entries in the series, thanks to its gameplay mechanics and huge amount of content.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is definitely the Ultimate rendition of a beloved series. It's still the most accessible and interesting fighting game out there, and it's now better than ever. A little familiar in places, but this is the best Smash has ever been. Another essential Nintendo Switch game.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available for Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can head over to the Yuzu official website for more information regarding the Nintendo Switch emulator.