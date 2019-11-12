Super Smash Bros Ultimate 6.1.0 Update To Release Soon; To Include Balance Changes

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate update is on the way, and it will be released within the next few days.

The 6.1.0 update will be released very soon. It's not yet clear what will be included in the update, but it's been pretty much confirmed that it will include balance changes, as players are advised to save their replays as videos since they won't be compatible with the new version. This only happens when an update includes balance changes.

Last week, Super Smash Bros Ultimate update 6.0 has been released in all regions. The update added support for the new DLC character, Terry Bogard, as well as balance changes and more.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 6.0 Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Andy Bogard

Joe Higashi

Kim Kaphwan

Geese Howard

Ryo Sakazaki

Kyo Kusanagi

Iori Yagami

Haohmaru

Nakoruru

Athena Asamiya

Ralf & Clark

Tockles The Tockles spirit will appear on the DRAGON QUEST Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu. Note: To play on a Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu, you must purchase the appropriate downloadable content. Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 6.0 Online The following features have been added to Battle Arena mode: The arena type "Elite Only" has been added.

Arenas that a friend has created can now be found by going to Join Arena → Friends' Arenas, regardless of visibility.

The host player can now change some rules without having to shut down the arena.

The option "Random Battlefield and Ω Form" has been added to the stage settings.

You can now send set messages to each other inside an arena. Super Smash Bros Ultimate Update 6.0 General Added support for the upcoming Simon and Incineroar amiibo figures.

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Terry + King of Fighters Stadium Ryo Sakazaki Wig + Outfit Nakoruru Wig + Outfit Iori Yagami Wig + Outfit Akira Wig + Outfit Jacy Wig + Outfit

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). Game balance adjustments have been made.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Fixes and changes to fighters have been made.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.