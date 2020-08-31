Super Mario Switch Remasters Will Reportedly Miss Series’ 35th Birthday, Launch Later in 2020

It’s been an open secret for months now that Nintendo is working on a remastered compilation of its major 3D Mario titles, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, and yet the company stubbornly refuses to make an announcement. It was rumored Nintendo would finally reveal the package, reportedly titled Super Mario 35th Anniversay Collection, in July, and then August, and obviously neither happened. The anniversary of Super Mario Bros' release is coming up on September 13, so we’re really coming down to the wire here!

Well, apparently Mario may have to postpone his bash, as the tested Nintendo leakers at the Nate the Hate podcast and Video Games Chronicle are reporting the Super Mario remasters won’t be released in time for the series’ 35th anniversary. Apparently, the original plan was to announce the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection during E3 season in June, kicking off a summer-long celebration culminating in the release of the remasters and opening of the Universal Super Nintendo World theme park in Japan. Of course, COVID-19 threw those plans into disarray.

Super Mario 35th Anniversary Collection Could Be Revealed This Week; Super Mario All-Stars to Join the Super Nes – Nintendo Switch Online Library – Rumor

According to our Nate the Hate insider, while we won’t get the games next month, Nintendo could at least announce the Super Mario remasters on or around September 13. From there, a release will likely be coming later in the year…

I think now it’s going to be positioned more as a holiday game than as they had originally planned. […] Then we’re potentially looking at 3D collection either being early October or the 3D collection is going to come out in November and be positioned as a prime holiday title, with a Mario-themed console, dock and all of that. Then I think you’re going to see 3D World Deluxe get delayed out of the 35th anniversary party and it’s going to come out in January 2021.

So, what do you think? Eager to play some of Mario’s greatest hits on the Switch? Or are remasters not really your thing?