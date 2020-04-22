Super Mario Maker 2 Update 3.0.0 Is Being Rolled Out; Full Patch Notes Inside

Super Mario Maker 2 Update 3.0.0 is currently being rolled out for the Nintendo Switch and we’ve got you covered with the full release notes.

As covered yesterday, the new free and final major update for the game adds the new World Maker Mode, all of the seven Koopalings, new course parts and new power-ups from previous Super Mario games. The new World Maker Mode in which players can tie together multiple user-created courses. The look of the world map can also be customized. Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others.

Nintendo Releases Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.1 After Last Week’s Major Update; Packs General System Stability Improvements

The brand new update is currently being deployed and should be available for download in your region anytime soon. We’ve included the full release notes for the update, as supplied by Nintendo, down below:

Super Mario Maker 2 Update 3.0.0 Release Notes Ver. 3.0.0 (Released April 23, 2020) Course Maker New course parts have been added. Each new part can be used in the following game styles as shown below. Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros. 3 Super Mario World New Super Mario Bros. U Super Mario 3D World SMB2 Mushroom YES NO NO NO NO Frog Suit NO YES NO NO NO Power Balloon NO NO YES NO NO Super Acorn NO NO NO YES NO Boomerang Flower NO NO NO NO YES Cannon Box NO NO NO NO YES Propeller Box NO NO NO NO YES Goomba Mask NO NO NO NO YES Bullet Bill Mask NO NO NO NO YES Red POW Box NO NO NO NO YES Larry YES YES YES YES NO Iggy YES YES YES YES NO Wendy YES YES YES YES NO Lemmy YES YES YES YES NO Roy YES YES YES YES NO Morton YES YES YES YES NO Ludwig YES YES YES YES NO Mechakoopa YES YES YES YES NO Cursed Key YES NO NO NO NO ON/OFF Trampoline NO NO NO NO YES Dotted-line Block NO NO NO NO YES Select the Cursed Key by first placing a Key, then changing its type from the options available.

The Dotted-Line Block has been newly added to the Super Mario 3D World game style. It has been available in all other game styles since Ver. 1.0.0. World Maker You can now select World Maker and Worldbot from the main menu. In World Maker, you can create your own Super Worlds. You can set up to eight worlds and 40 courses in one Super World.

You can set courses that are saved under My Courses in Coursebot. In Worldbot, you can view Super Worlds that you made in World Maker. You can save up to six Super Worlds.

Each Maker can upload one Super World to Course World. Course World Super Worlds have been added. You can play Super Worlds uploaded from Makers around the globe. If a Maker uploads a Super World, it will be displayed in the Overview section of their Maker Profile. Added a list of Super Worlds a Maker has played to their Maker Profile. Added a friend list to Leaderboards. Friends who have allowed “Share to Friend List” in Options will be displayed here. In Leaderboards, the order of the list of Makers you’re following has been changed to display whoever uploaded a course most recently first. Increased the number of tags that can be added to a course. Added the following tags: Art, Technical, Shooter, Boss battle, Single player, and Link.

Courses that are tagged with “Single player” will not be selected in Network Play. You can now download courses that you posted to My Courses in Coursebot. Added a list of friends’ times to Everyone’s Times in Ninji Speedruns. Friends who have allowed “Share to Friend List” in Options will be displayed here. Added gear that can be acquired in Easy and Normal modes of Endless Challenge. If the conditions for earning this gear have been met in Ver. 2.0.0 or earlier, it will be acquired when updating to Ver. 3.0.0. General Added “Share to Friend List” to Options. -By setting this to “Allow,” your information will be displayed to your friends in Leaderboards and Ninji Speedruns.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Super Mario Maker 2 is available worldwide now for the Nintendo Switch.