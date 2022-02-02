Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Has Reportedly Been Delayed to 2023

It seems Superman and friends will get to live a while longer, because according to a new report from Bloomberg’s usually-reliable Jason Schreier, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been “quietly” delayed to 2023 by Warner Bros. Interactive. The new game from Rocksteady Studios (of the Batman Arkham series) received a new trailer, which confirmed a 2022 release, just months ago at The Game Awards, but recently WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar tweeted about their 2022 games lineup without mentioning Suicide Squad, raising some eyebrows. Even without the Squad, Warner Bros. is slated to have a full lineup this year, including the likes of Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Haven’t been keeping up with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s the game’s official description:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still officially slated to hit PC, Xbox One X/S, and PS5 in 2022. We’ll update you if/when the delay to 2023 is announced.