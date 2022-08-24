Menu
Company

Subnautica Series Developer Announces Turn-based Tactical Game Moonbreaker

Francesco De Meo
Aug 24, 2022
Moonbreaker

Subnautica series' developer Unknown Worlds has abandoned the terrors of the deep to work on a tactical turn-based game named Moonbreaker which will be set in a sci-fi world crafted by Brandon Sanderson, author of the Mistborn series, the final three books of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series and many others.

Revealed with a trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, the turn-based game by Unknown Worlds promises to set itself apart from other games not only for its sci-fi setting but also for its table-top inspirations and gameplay, which make the game easy to pick up but much harder to master. Being digital miniatures, players will also be able to customize their units using detailed and intuitive painting tools.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Graphics Card In Production Since August, Leaked Documents Claim

Moonbreaker is a turn-based strategy, tabletop tactics game developed by Unknown Worlds, the team behind the Subnautica series. It is designed to be a true digital miniatures experience, set in an expansive sci-fi universe crafted by best-selling sci-fi and fantasy author, Brandon Sanderson. Through accessible turn-based competitive gameplay, ongoing content releases, and deep customization, Moonbreaker offers a variety of gameplay experiences for all types of players.

TURN-BASED STRATEGY

Lead your Units in fast-paced, turn-based encounters with a never-ending variety of gameplay possibilities. Outsmart your opponents through strategic use of Ship Assists, Roster makeup, map knowledge, and more. Compete against other players online or play offline in a variety of challenges. It’s quick to pick up, hard to put down.

COLLECT UNITS, BUILD ROSTERS

All Crew and Captains are unlockable through gameplay. Each Roster consists of Crew, Assists, and a Captain of your choosing. With more than 50 Units, Captains, and Assists at launch – and more added with each Season release – the Roster combinations are endless.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Denuvo to Introduce Switch Emulator Protection Software

REAL MINIATURES, DIGITALLY

Every aspect of Moonbreaker is designed to capture the feel of a physical miniatures game without the real-world downsides. Unlock all Units through gameplay, play on maps with a stunning diorama look but none of the cleanup. Paint your Units using traditional painting techniques (but with an undo button!). Alternatively, marvel at beautiful alternate paint jobs created by the development team.

 

While the final release date has yet to be announced, interested players won't have to wait much longer to try out Moonbreaker themselves, as the game will launch as an Early Access game on Steam on September 29th. More information can be found on the game's official website.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order