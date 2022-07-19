Menu
Company

Stunning Unreal Engine 5 Powered Breaking Bad Open-World Game Showcased In New 4K Concept Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Jul 19, 2022
Unreal Engine 5

When it comes to video game adaptations of movies and TV shows, we have seen both bad and great ones over the years. Some popular franchises like Breaking Bad still have to receive one, and with the power of Unreal Engine 5, we would have an amazing-looking game on our hands, as imagined by a new video that has been released online recently.

TeaserPlay, who has been sharing concept trailers for multiple video game remakes in the past few weeks, did something different this week, sharing a concept trailer powered by Unreal Engine 5 of a Breaking Bad open-world game complete with a stunning recreation of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman powered by the Metahuman face creator system. The world and characters created by Vince Gilligan would be perfect for an open-world game in the vein of Grand Theft Auto, so no one should be surprised at how amazing this concept trailer looks.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Ghost of a Tale Follow-up Will Be Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Developer Confirms

You can check out the Unreal Engine 5 Breaking Bad open-world game concept trailer on YouTube. More information on the video can be found below.

Imagining a Open World Breaking Bad Game in Unreal Engine 5, A Dream that could be Come True

Have you ever considered a Breaking Bad video game? I know that it has been a long time since a good game was made from a movie or series, but all the gamers who saw the series imagined the game. We tried to make this dream a reality with the help of the most advanced Unreal Engine feature such as ray tracing, screen space reflections, Lumen, Nanite and "Metahuman"

We used Metahuman, the most powerful face creator system to create Walter White and Jesse Pinkman face. This cloud based face system is completely next gen and you saw it for the first time in the Matrix demo

The Unreal Engine 5 will power many upcoming current generation games, ranging from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to smaller productions like the Ghost of a Tale follow-up game. More information on the new version of the engine developed by Epic Games can be found on its official website.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order