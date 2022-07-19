Stunning Unreal Engine 5 Powered Breaking Bad Open-World Game Showcased In New 4K Concept Trailer

When it comes to video game adaptations of movies and TV shows, we have seen both bad and great ones over the years. Some popular franchises like Breaking Bad still have to receive one, and with the power of Unreal Engine 5, we would have an amazing-looking game on our hands, as imagined by a new video that has been released online recently.

TeaserPlay, who has been sharing concept trailers for multiple video game remakes in the past few weeks, did something different this week, sharing a concept trailer powered by Unreal Engine 5 of a Breaking Bad open-world game complete with a stunning recreation of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman powered by the Metahuman face creator system. The world and characters created by Vince Gilligan would be perfect for an open-world game in the vein of Grand Theft Auto, so no one should be surprised at how amazing this concept trailer looks.

You can check out the Unreal Engine 5 Breaking Bad open-world game concept trailer on YouTube. More information on the video can be found below.

Imagining a Open World Breaking Bad Game in Unreal Engine 5, A Dream that could be Come True

Have you ever considered a Breaking Bad video game? I know that it has been a long time since a good game was made from a movie or series, but all the gamers who saw the series imagined the game. We tried to make this dream a reality with the help of the most advanced Unreal Engine feature such as ray tracing, screen space reflections, Lumen, Nanite and "Metahuman"

We used Metahuman, the most powerful face creator system to create Walter White and Jesse Pinkman face. This cloud based face system is completely next gen and you saw it for the first time in the Matrix demo

The Unreal Engine 5 will power many upcoming current generation games, ranging from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to smaller productions like the Ghost of a Tale follow-up game. More information on the new version of the engine developed by Epic Games can be found on its official website.