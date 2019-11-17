Stunning Smartphones on Insane Discount – Includes Asus ROG Phone 2, OnePlus 7T Pro, More

The sale is on and today we have some pretty great smartphones on discount that you can buy at pretty low prices. Our list includes the OnePlus 7T Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6 and many more. If you're looking to get one for yourself, be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the list of smartphones on discount and how you can avail it.

Get the Best Smartphones on Discount for a Limited Time - List Includes OnePlus 7T Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2, More

Before we head over to this list of smartphones on discount, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time so be sure to make use of it as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount would revert to its original model and we wouldn't want it to happen. Henceforth, it would be vital for you to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 is the perfect option if you're looking to buy a powerful smartphone for gaming. It not only features the best performance with Snapdragon 855 Plus but the design is aggressive as well which might appeal to users who are into mobile gaming. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 28 percent off as part of our smartphones on discount, priced at just $535.99. Use the code: GBMPROG2 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

OnePlus 7

Being an owner of one, the OnePlus 7 might be the best device at its price. The display is stunning, the notch is tiny and the performance is on par with its elder siblings with a Snapdragon 855 processor. If you're looking for the best Android experience, OnePlus 7 is your way to go. This model features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

if you're up for it the OnePlus 7 is available at a 30 percent discount as part of our list of smartphones on discount. This makes the price come down to just $393.99. Use the code: GBOP7GSBW to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the company's flagship devices of the year and comes with the latest internals and the top-notch performance. It features an all-screen design with a pop-up camera mechanism at the top. In addition to this, the 90Hz display is one of the most important additions to the table. This gives the device a faster, more fluid touch that adds to the overall snappiness of the user experience. It features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

If you're enticed to get your hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is available at a massive 32 percent off as part of our list of smartphones on discount, making the price drop down to just $589.99. Use the code: GBOP7PG1111 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is one of my favorite devices that fall under the budget category on our list of smartphones on discount but delivers performance on par with the flagships of the industry. It features the latest Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It's best suited for games as it adopts the all-screen approach all thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism. In addition, the rear of the device is unique with as it provides a shade of blue depending on how the light hits it.

If you're interested, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is available at a 27 percent discount, which makes the price come down to just $339.99. Head over to this link to get it.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the company's T version of the OnePlus 7 that offers some incremental changes. It is possibly one of the best smartphones on discount on our list. While the overall form factor is pretty similar, it does bring better performance with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 Plus. On the first look, you won't know the difference between the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, upon closer inspection, you will see that some of the camera sensors have been relocated. However, it's more of a cleaner experience and a definite buy if you're looking to upgrade to something special.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is available at a 31 percent discount, priced at $685.77. Use the code: GBBGOP7TP to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 6 is one of the special products on our list of smartphones on discount. It features the unique flip camera that also turns into your front-facing camera. In addition, the Asus Zenfone 6 comes with the Snapdragon 855 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. Moreover, it is available at an amazing discount, so be sure to avail get it as soon as you can.

if you're enticed to get your hands on the Asus Zenfone 6, itis available at a 28 percent discount, dropping the price down to just $499.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. Do take note that the discount on smartphones is only available for a limited time. Henceforth, it would be vital for you to order your share as soon as you can. In addition, also check out our latest discount on high-end smartwatches.

Which model are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments section below.