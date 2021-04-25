Stunning MacBook Air Concept Takes Design Cues From the New M1 iMac

Apple hosted its highly-anticipated Spring Loaded event on April 20 and announced a bunch of upgrades and new products. While the M1 iPad Pro was the main highlight of the event, Apple also introduced a completely redesigned Mac that also featured the company's in-house processors. The M1 iMacs were introduced in seven different that you can choose from. Now, a new concept of the M1 MacBook Air has emerged, envisioning how the notebook might look if it takes design cues from the new M1 iMac.

MacBook Air Given the New M1 iMac Treatment in New Concept Images - Several Color Options With White Bezels and Keyboard

The new M1 iMac is considerably thinner than its predecessors. It is so thin that the company had to incorporate a headphone jack from the side and not the rear. In addition to this, the new M1 processor on the iMac is a big deal and a complete package for anyone who wishes to upgrade or get a new one. As mentioned earlier, Apple already sells the M1-powered MacBook Air. However, the new MacBook Air concept takes design cues from the M1 iMac ( via 9to5mac).

The new M1 MacBook Air concept appears to mimic key design elements of the M1 iMac. For instance, you can see the sleek aluminum body with a white keyboard, greyish bezels that resemble the new iMac. Most of all, the concept shows the MacBook Air in different colors. You can check out the gallery below to see more details on the new MacBook Air concept.







While the design of the new iMac is refreshed, we wish the large chin does not paint a pretty picture. Moreover, the white bezels are not for everyone, so there might be mixed thoughts in this regard. The M1 chip is definitely powerful and we are yet to see if Apple has catered to any special advancements in the machine.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.