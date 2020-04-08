Stuck at Home? Use This App to Watch YouTube Videos and More With Your Friends

In these tough times, we should stay at home for the safety of ourselves and the people around us. The global pandemic has greatly affected how we interacted on a daily basis. However, if you're really tired of staying at home and want to hang out with your friends, do check out the Airtime app that lets you watch movies, listen to music and much more together with your friends.

Airtime App Lets You Watch Videos, Listen to Music With Your Friends

Airtime app is available on the App Store and Google Play for free and allows you to connect with your friends to watch and listen to the same media that you are enjoying. The app is basically a group video chat app that integrated with popular websites such as YouTube, Spotify and more to bring content to the group video chat experience.

Here's what the App Store description reads:

Airtime is a platform for people who want to video chat with their friends while watching their favorite YouTube videos. Spend time face-to-face with the people who matter most, and watch them react to the videos we love to hate, the ones we hate to love, and the ones we just plain adore.

Upon installing the Airtime app on your phone, you will be asked to verify your account, hook it with your phone number and add your username. Once you do that you can create your own rooms where you can add your friends, the ones you want to add to the party. You can add up to 10 friends at once and see their reactions to videos and music in real-time. You can also set privacy settings to add certain friends to the party or create secret rooms.

With your friends on the Airtime app, you can watch YouTube videos or even listen to music and watch movies as well. In addition, you also have the option available to share your photos and videos. You can also add stickers, sound reactions to moments and more.

Airtime is a pretty neat app that will allow you to spend time with your friends and enjoy content with them. The app is available for free from the App Store and Google Play, so be sure to check it out. Let us know how you like it.