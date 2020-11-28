Streacom Announces the DB1 Fanless PC Chassis

Streacom has announced the DB1 PC case, designed to be a completely fanless PC, allowing for less noise generation while still keeping high-end PC components operating at max efficiency. The DB1 PC case can easily handle up to 45 watts of cooling capacity, ideal for power-efficient systems based on the newest APUs or iGPU processors. The DB1 will be available in Quarter one of 2021 and feature a price tag of $129.

The DB1 PC case features support for just a Mini-ITX motherboard but has heatsink panels able to cool up to a 45-watt processor

The DB1 PC case is designed with APU processors in mind; this is showcased in the maximum cooling capacity of 45 watts while staying completely silent thanks to the heatsinks located on either side of the chassis. This chassis is made entirely out of aluminum to ensure good heat transfer while still retaining a good PC components structure. This chassis can either feature a silver color scheme or a black color scheme allowing the case to either be a centerpiece to any build or make the PC easier to hideaway!

This case is constructed from 4 mm thick aluminum panels and a 21 mm thick extruded heat sink made using CNC million and finished with sandblasted/anodized surface treatment. This gives this case a very premium finish when compared to other small form factor builds. This case was designed with modularity and versatility, and this is shown by having all the panels on the DB1 interchangeable and rotatable by 90 degrees. This interchangeable panel design allows for any other variations of heatsink panels and front panel position or orientation.

This PC case is limited in compatibility, featuring no space for a GPU, and only features support for a Mini-ITX motherboard. This means any PC builder looking to use this case will need to ensure the processor has integrated graphics before installing in the DB1 PC case. This PC case can cool a CPU with a maximum CPU cooling of 45-watts, meaning this case can cool an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE processor.

The DB1 PC case is expected to be available through resellers in Q1 of 2021 and will feature a price tag of $129; this case will also feature a silver color scheme or a black color scheme.