Apple is Now Buying Carbon-Free Aluminum And Plans to Use it in Select Products

It's been over a year since Apple announced that it is bringing major changes in what kind of aluminum it will use in its products. The company has now started buying aluminum which is made with a carbon-free process. In addition, Apple will use carbon-free aluminum in select products. Scroll down for more details on the matter.

Apple to Use Carbon-Free Aluminum in Its Future Products

According to Reuters, Apple says that it has now bought the first-ever commercial batch of carbon-free aluminum from Elysis. Elysis is a joint venture between Alcoa and Tinto, two of the world's largest aluminum producers. The two companies will work together to bring the patented technology to life, which will be beneficial for the atmosphere.

How to Enable Sleep Timer in Spotify on iPhone and iPad

Furthermore, Apple will use carbon-free aluminum in its select products in the future. As of now, we know that Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products use aluminum. This could potentially mean that the future versions of the listed products could come with carbon-free aluminum. Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson says, "For more than 130 years, aluminum - a material common to so many products consumers use daily - has been produced the same way. That's about to change."

The two giant aluminum manufacturers will commercialize as well as license the carbon-free smelting process starting 2024. The carbon-free smelting process will eliminate greenhouse gas emissions which has been causing a great deal of damage to the atmosphere for more than 130 years. Considering the environment, it's a great move by Apple to use carbon-free aluminum in its products in the future.

While Alcoa has been producing the aluminum at a facility near Pittsburgh, Elysis also plans to manufacture the carbon-free aluminum at a CA$50 million research facility in Saguenay, Quebec. The new facility will potentially open in the second half of 2020.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details. What are your thoughts on Apple using the carbon-free aluminum in its future products? Let us know in the comments.