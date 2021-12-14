Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Livestream to Air This Week

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin livestream will air later this week to reveal new information on the game, Square Enix confirmed today.

As reported by Gematsu, the Birthday Livestream will air on YouTube on December 18th at 7:00 pm JST, the day the original Final Fantasy was released back in 1987. During the event, series brand manager Yoshinori Kitase, creative producer Tetsuya Nomura, producer Masashi Fujiwara, and director Daisuke Inoue will reveal more on the connections between the upcoming action RPG and the very first entry in the series and provide new information on the game.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is in development by Team Ninja and it will feature a unique take on the Final Fantasy formula by combining with features and mechanics lifted from the Nioh series and other franchises developed by Team Ninja.

Deep, varied combat

Dive into wildly different movesets based on equipped weapons to change combos, unlock new attacks via upgrades and add job specializations that help widen the skillsets of Jack and his cohorts. In classic Final Fantasy fashion, HP, MP and potions must be carefully balanced with the limited-use soul shield ability to lessen incoming damage - all in real-time. In a new twist, resting at save points also brings back enemies for easy grinding and balancing risk/reward. Extensive character customization

Each piece of equipment not only changes base stats, but helps add stylish dark fantasy flair. Equip multiple pieces in a set to not only complete the look, but deepen the stat bonuses available to your party. Job-based skill trees help craft a party that support each other with abilities and special attacks that can offset weaknesses and bolster strengths; customize your party according to your play style.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 18th, 2022.