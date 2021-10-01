Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Confirmed; Game Looks Much Better in New Trailer

A new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin trailer has been shown today, showcasing more of the upcoming spin-off in development by Team Ninja. The game's release date has also been confirmed.

The new trailer, which has been shown during Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, provides a new look at the gameplay, introduces new characters, and more. The game feels and looks considerably better in the new trailer than it did in the original reveal, so it definitely looks like Square Enix has been listening to feedback.

Latest Outriders Update Packs Devastator Impale Skill Changes, Performance Improvements and Numerous Bug Fixes

Square Enix also confirmed today that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will be released worldwide on PC via the Epic Games Store and consoles on March 18th, 2022. A new playable demo is also releasing today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, complete with multiplayer features and plenty of tweaks over the original playable demo from earlier this year.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 18th, 2022.