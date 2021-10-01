Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Confirmed; Game Looks Much Better in New Trailer
A new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin trailer has been shown today, showcasing more of the upcoming spin-off in development by Team Ninja. The game's release date has also been confirmed.
The new trailer, which has been shown during Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, provides a new look at the gameplay, introduces new characters, and more. The game feels and looks considerably better in the new trailer than it did in the original reveal, so it definitely looks like Square Enix has been listening to feedback.
Square Enix also confirmed today that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will be released worldwide on PC via the Epic Games Store and consoles on March 18th, 2022. A new playable demo is also releasing today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, complete with multiplayer features and plenty of tweaks over the original playable demo from earlier this year.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 18th, 2022.
Final Fantasy VII Remake veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games to deliver a bold new vision for Final Fantasy. Get your first look at Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.
With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!
