Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Screenshots Showcase Characters, Combat, Locations

New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screenshots have been shared today, providing a new look at the characters, locations, combat, and more.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, showcase the King of Cornelia, Serah, and Mia, Captain Bike, the town of Pravoka. Some screenshots also provide a new look at the combat, focusing on the break gauge mechanics.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is being developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind the Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, and Nioh series, among others. The game will combine elements of the Final Fantasy series and Nioh series in some interesting ways, as highlighted by the playable demos that have been made available briefly earlier this year.

Deep, varied combat

Dive into wildly different movesets based on equipped weapons to change combos, unlock new attacks via upgrades and add job specializations that help widen the skillsets of Jack and his cohorts. In classic Final Fantasy fashion, HP, MP and potions must be carefully balanced with the limited-use soul shield ability to lessen incoming damage - all in real-time. In a new twist, resting at save points also brings back enemies for easy grinding and balancing risk/reward. Extensive character customization

Each piece of equipment not only changes base stats, but helps add stylish dark fantasy flair. Equip multiple pieces in a set to not only complete the look, but deepen the stat bonuses available to your party. Job-based skill trees help craft a party that support each other with abilities and special attacks that can offset weaknesses and bolster strengths; customize your party according to your play style.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on March 18th, 2022