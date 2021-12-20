Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Gameplay Videos Showcase Basic and Advanced Jobs and More
New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay footage has been shared online, providing a new look at the game's story and gameplay mechanics.
The new footage, which has been shared during the game's latest livestream, showcases Chaos as it kidnaps princess Sarah and a modern take of the classic Final Fantasy departure scene, complete with a new version of the original game's theme.
The unstoppable march of fate is upon us.#StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin launches March 18, 2022. Pre-order now: https://t.co/K08fuyt5WK pic.twitter.com/eM5F9ScNbq
— STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) December 18, 2021
Cross the bridge and begin a journey from Cornelia into prophecy.
In our Final Fantasy Birthday Celebration Live Stream we revealed #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin's new take on one of the original Final Fantasy's most remembered scenes. pic.twitter.com/m0TSXouWUe
— STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) December 18, 2021
The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay-focused trailers shown during the latest livestream focus on the Job System. Among the showcased Jobs are some advanced ones that we have never seen before in action, like the Red Mage, Samurai, and Dragoon Jobs.
In #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Jack's strength lies in his versatility.
Early in his quest, he'll have access to basic jobs like the fist-throwing Pugilist, the quick-footed Duelist, and the ax-centric Marauder.
Which Chaos-conquering Job will you master first? pic.twitter.com/QQLDj13g4A
— STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) December 19, 2021
Arise, warriors. Chaos awaits.
Introducing our beautiful box art for #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin, releasing on March 18 2022 on #PS5, #PS4, #Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and as a downloadable title from Epic Games Store.
Pre-order now: https://t.co/zDqdzc4oI8 pic.twitter.com/MucfWdJC83
— STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) December 17, 2021
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18th, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
Deep, varied combat
Dive into wildly different movesets based on equipped weapons to change combos, unlock new attacks via upgrades and add job specializations that help widen the skillsets of Jack and his cohorts. In classic Final Fantasy fashion, HP, MP and potions must be carefully balanced with the limited-use soul shield ability to lessen incoming damage - all in real-time. In a new twist, resting at save points also brings back enemies for easy grinding and balancing risk/reward.
Extensive character customization
Each piece of equipment not only changes base stats, but helps add stylish dark fantasy flair. Equip multiple pieces in a set to not only complete the look, but deepen the stat bonuses available to your party. Job-based skill trees help craft a party that support each other with abilities and special attacks that can offset weaknesses and bolster strengths; customize your party according to your play style.
