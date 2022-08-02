Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.12 Update Introduces NVIDIA DLSS Support, Bug Fixes

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing new features and fixing multiple issues on all formats.

The 1.12 update finally introduces NVIDIA DLSS support to the PC version of the game, which should give better results to RTX GPU owners, compared to AMD FSR 1.0, which was added to the game with update 1.11. On all formats, the new update also introduces a new features that allows users to use Anima Shards and Crystals from the Battle Settings menu, making it easier to level up Jobs using these items.

Applicable to Epic Games Store

Added Functionality:

Added DLSS settings to System Settings.

Applicable to All Platforms

A new feature allows use of anima shards and anima crystals from the battle settings screen, allowing players to more easily raise characters' job levels.

The new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.12 update also fixes a variety of issues. You can find the full list of fixes right below.

When browsing a list of rooms, the game no longer freezes when the cursor is moved downward.

During the tutorial, the follow-up attack after using soul shield is no longer unsuccessful.

Chain cancel now works as intended after unleashing any enemy attack.

Apocalypse warrior's job action: Light's end Follow-up attacks are no longer recognized as regular attacks. Follow-up attacks no longer remain on-screen.

Effects are now applied to all abilities when using command abilities seal of blood and divine sigil.

The extended duration of status ailments and debuffs (with the exception of paralysis) has been amended for the command ability jubaku.

For the class change properties of the merciless champion and gladiator, after landing a job action, parrying an attack now triggers combo abilities.

Job affinity bonuses and certain other effects that affect command abilities no longer affect job actions.

During Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin multiplayer, job affinity bonuses and effects that trigger when afflicted with status ailments are now always applied (such as with the red mage and shadowmaster jobs).

The cyclic warrior's job affinity bonus divine punishment now affects chaosbringer.

Jed no longer stops moving when resonance is activated with ninja as his selected job.

Fixed issue causing increased poison damage to certain enemies.

After destroying the body part of a boss with destructible parts, such as Tiamat and Dragon Zombie, continued attacks will no longer target said part.

The effects of stun and poison spells against the Ur-Dragon King now accumulate as intended.

Other various bug fixes.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The first DLC expansion, Trials of the Dragon King, is also available right now on all formats.