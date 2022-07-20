Menu
Company

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.11 Update Introduces New Features, Balance Changes, AMD FSR 1.0 Support

Francesco De Meo
Jul 20, 2022
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin update has gone live on PC and consoles, introducing support for the first DLC expansion, Trials of the Dragon King, and more.

Alongside introducing support for the aforementioned DLC expansion and its features, such as the new Staves weapon type, three new jobs, and new Bahamut difficulty, the 1.11 update also introduces other new gameplay features and tweaks, such as a new Smithy feature that allows players to raise the level of equipment, a new Extra Mode for Chaos mode which permanently boosts Jack while restricting rewards and more, as detailed below.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Story Will Be the Same as the Original, but Some Things Will Feel “Off” for FFVII Remake Players

Added Functionality:

  • The smithy and equipment
    • Added new armor type: Accessories.
      • Becomes available in the mission at the start of the main game.
  • Added new feature of the smithy that allows raising equipment levels.
  • Special effects
    • Added new special effect: Chaos.
      • Equipment with chaos effects can now be obtained. Chaos equipment have unique properties such as increasing damage dealt to certain enemies and greater effectiveness in general.
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Overall difficulty
    • Added Extra Mode for CHAOS and higher
    • While certain rewards are restricted, Jack can take on missions in a permanently boosted state, making it easier to play through the new storyline in CHAOS difficulty and above.
  • Graphics/UI
    • A UI effect appears when a soul burst can be performed on a locked-on target.
    • Through the Edit Party menu, Jack's appearance can be changed to that of his allies during missions.
      • (Applies only to allies participating in said missions.)
    • Job icons appear next to ally nameplates in battle.
    • A notification appears on the world map screen when a new mission is added.
    • Master points are displayed when master abilities are unlocked in the job tree.
    • Auto-Dismantle
      • Equipment is now dismantled even if the mission is abandoned.
      • Quantities of shields, multi-slot equipment, and other gear types to be retained can be adjusted individually.
      • Added the option "Ignore" (to ignore specific conditions).
    • Added "Avg. Equipment Level" to the pause menu.

The new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin update also introduces various balance changes, as detailed on the Square Enix official's website, and some graphics and UI improvements. Additionally, the update also brings AMD FSR 1.0 support.

Graphics/UI

  • Adjusted screen resolution, event scene lighting, and screen effects.
  • AMD FSR 1.0 is now supported, which addresses the low resolution issue of certain graphics.
  • (For the Epic Games Store version, settings can be changed from Graphics Settings.)
  • Adjusted lighting in certain dungeons.
  • Reduced camera swing when following the quick movements of locked-on targets.
  • Fixed abrupt camera movements when Auto Avoid Obstructions is active.
  • Filtering by job in the preset menu applies to both battle sets.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

Products mentioned in this post

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
USD 44
Xbox Series S
USD 290
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order